Titans release Jackson, Kelly

The Titans have informed cornerback Adoree Jackson and tackle Dennis Kelly they’re being released.
Jackson, a first-round pick of the Titans in 2017, played in 46 games for the Titans over the past four seasons, with 41 starts. Jackson played in three games for the Titans in 2020.
Kelly, acquired in a trade with the Eagles in 2016, played in 74 games for the Titans over the past five seasons. He started all 16 games at right tackle in 2020.
With Jackson’s release, the Titans have now parted ways with three of four starters in the secondary from a year ago. In addition to Jackson, cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Kenny Vaccaro were released earlier this month by the team.
Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for the Tennessee Titans in Coffee County.