Titans release 2021 football schedule; includes 3 primetime games

A season after capturing the AFC South title, the Titans have been rewarded with three primetime contests.
Two of them will be played at Nissan Stadium.
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced the Titans will kick off the 2021 season on September 12 against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. The game is scheduled for noon on CBS.
On Wednesday night, the entire schedule was released by the Titans, including the team’s three preseason contests.
The Titans are set to host the Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football contest on October 18 on ESPN at 7:15 p.m., and they’re scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football on NFL Network on December 23.
The Titans are also scheduled to play at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football on NBC on November 7 at 7:20 p.m.
Those are among the highlights on the schedule, which includes eight games against teams that went to the playoffs in 2020.
The Titans will play three of their first five games on the road, including a Week 2 contest at Seattle on September 19.
A difficult stretch against five teams that went to the playoffs in 2020 begins with the Oct. 18 game against the Bills and continues with contests against the Chiefs (Oct. 24), at the Colts (Oct. 31), at the Rams (Nov. 7), and vs the Saints (Nov.14).
The bye week is scheduled for Week 13.
“I know this is a fun day for our fans, team and organization as we get ready for football this fall,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. “We understand how critical each game is on our schedule and there will certainly be difficult stretches each season because of injuries, opponents and travel.
“We are excited our fans get to experience a couple of home primetime games and our players certainly feed off the fans’ energy. We will be opening at home for the first time since I became head coach and I am happy our fans will be there to kick off the season with us.”
The Titans’ strength of schedule is the 13th most difficult in the NFL based upon their opponents’ combined 2020 winning percentage of .507 (138-134).
In the preseason, the Titans will play just three games in 2021 after the NFL expanded the regular season to 17 games. The Titans will host the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 28 at Nissan Stadium in Week 3 of the preseason after playing their first two preseason contests on the road at the Atlanta Falcons (Friday, August 13) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Saturday, August 21).
titans 2021 schedule
Sept. 12 vs. Cardinals
Sept. 19 at Seahawks
Sept. 26 vs. Colts
Oct. 3 at Jets
Oct. 10 vs. Jaguars
Oct. 18 vs. Bills
Oct. 24 vs. Chiefs
Oct. 31 at Colts
Nov. 7 at Rams
Nov. 14 vs. Saints
Nov. 21 vs. Texans
Nov. 28 at Patriots
Dec. 12 vs. Jaguars
Dec. 19 at Steelers
Dec. 23 vs. 49ers
Jan. 2 vs. Dolphins
Jan. 9 at Texans