Titans Release 2020 Schedule, and it Includes Three Prime-Time Contests

A season after advancing to the AFC Championship Game, the Titans have been rewarded with three prime-time contests.
The Titans are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Monday Night Football on September 14 at the Denver Broncos. Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. on ESPN.
The team’s home opener will be the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a September 20 noon contest at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans are also set to host the Indianapolis Colts in a Thursday Night Football contest on FOX/NFL Network on November 12, and they’re scheduled to play at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football on NBC on December 27.
Those are among the highlights on the schedule, which includes six games against teams that went to the playoffs in 2019.
In a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round playoff contest, the Titans will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens on November 22.
The Steelers and the Bills visit Nissan Stadium in October, part of a stretch that has the Titans scheduled to play four of their first six games at home before a bye in Week 7.
The Titans will end the season playing with five of their final seven games on the road, including back-to-back road games at Green Bay and Houston to close out the season. A home game vs. the Lions will be played on either Saturday, December 19 or Sunday, December 20 – the NFL will finalize the day and time at least four weeks ahead of the game being played.
“It is always an honor to play on Monday Night Football,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. “When you grow up watching football, you watch Monday Night Football. It is your last taste of football for the week. Certainly, it’s a great challenge to go on the road and face Denver. It is a great way to start the season, there will be a lot of excitement and I know there will be a lot of people tuning in.
“We need to start the season better than we did last year. We played well down the stretch last year and it is what allowed us to make the playoffs and win a couple of games, but we are going to need to start the season better so the margin for error isn’t so thin. The goal is to win the division and host home playoff games and to put ourselves in the best possible position and that will start with those games early in the season at home.”
The Titans’ strength of schedule is the 20th most difficult in the NFL based upon their opponents’ combined 2019 winning percentage of .498 (127-128-1).
In the preseason, the Titans will host the Giants (August 20-24) and Bears (Sept. 3-4) while playing on the road vs the Washington Redskins (August 13-17) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (August 27-30).
Here’s a look at the entire 2020 regular season schedule:
Week 1
Date: Monday, September 14.
Opponent: at Denver Broncos.
Time/TV: 9:10 p.m., ESPN.
Last year’s record: 7-9.
Week 2
Date: Sunday, September 20.
Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 6-10.
Week 3
Date: Sunday, September 27.
Opponent: at Minnesota Vikings.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 10-6.
Week 4
Date: Sunday, October 4.
Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 8-8.
Week 5
Date: Sunday, October 11.
Opponent: Buffalo Bills.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 10-6.
Week 6
Date: Sunday, October 18.
Opponent: Houston Texans.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 10-6.
Week 7
BYE
Week 8
Date: Sunday, November 1.
Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 2-14.
Week 9
Date: Sunday, November 8.
Opponent: Chicago Bears.
Time/TV: Noon, FOX.
Last year’s record: 8-8.
Week 10
Date: Thursday, November 12.
Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN/Amazon.
Last year’s record: 7-9.
Week 11
Date: Sunday, November 22.
Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 14-2.
Week 12
Date: Sunday, November 29.
Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 7-9.
Week 13
Date: Sunday, December 6.
Opponent: Cleveland Browns.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 6-10.
Week 14
Date: Sunday, December 13.
Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year’s record: 6-10.
Week 15
Date: December 19 (Saturday) or December 20 (Sunday).
Opponent: Detroit Lions.
Time/TV: TBD.
Last year’s record: 3-12-1.
Week 16
Date: Sunday, December 27.
Opponent: at Green Bay Packers.
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m., NBC
Last year’s record: 13-3.
Week 17
Date: Sunday, January 3.
Opponent: at Houston Texans.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.