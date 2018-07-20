Titans Release 2019 Training Camp Schedule for Fans

As the Titans gear up for the 2019 season, fans will once again have an opportunity to watch the team work.
Among the highlights of this year’s training camp: Nine open practices, a night practice at Nissan Stadium, and joint practices with the New England Patriots.
Admission is free to all of the practices, with no ticket required. More information on parking and the Nissan Stadium event will be released in the coming weeks.
The first open practice for fans is set for Saturday, July 27 from 9:50 a.m. – Noon at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Here’s a look at the complete schedule of open practices for fans:
Sat., July 27: 9:50 am – Noon Practice (Open to Fans)
Sun., July 28: 10:00 am – 12:15 pm Practice (Open to Fans)
Wed., July 31: 9:50 am – Noon Practice (Open to Fans)
Fri., Aug. 2: 9:50 am – Noon Practice (Open to Fans)
Sat., Aug. 3: 6:00 – 8:00 pm Practice at Nissan Stadium (Open to Fans)
Sat., Aug. 10: 1:50 – 3:45 pm Practice (Open to Fans)
Sun., Aug. 11: 10:00 am – 12:15 pm Practice (Open to Fans)
Wed., Aug. 14: 9:50 am – Noon Practice with Patriots (Open to Fans)
Thurs., Aug. 15: 9:50 am – Noon Practice with Patriots (Open to Fans)
The Titans opted not to hold a Friday night practice this year in favor of a night practice at Nissan Stadium, which is set for 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said last month the plans is to hold a scrimmage on August 3.
“Hopefully depending on the health — I don’t make the decisions on practice until sometimes the day before, or what the health of the team looks like,” Vrabel said, “is that we could have somewhat of a scrimmage-type setting in the stadium.”
Prior to the team’s August 17 preseason game between the Titans and Patriots, the two teams will hold a pair of joint practices that will be open to fans.
Vrabel and Patriots coach Bill Belichick began conversations about the practices earlier this offseason. Vrabel said the practices should be great work for both teams.
“Clearly you know all the head coaches, but you have a better relationship with some of the other ones, and Bill is one that I have a better relationship with,” Vrabel said. “So it was, ‘Hey, we’re putting in to play you guys in the preseason.’ And Bill was like, ‘Can we come to Nashville and practice?’
“We practiced against the Patriots when we were in Houston (with the Texans), and I feel like they are a good team to practice against just because of the same expectations, trying to get stuff done, trying to get things accomplished but not fighting or anything.”
The Titans beat quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots 34-10 at Nissan Stadium last November.
Last August, the Titans practiced against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I think it just breaks up camp,” Vrabel said of joint practices. “And it is always great to see what they are doing. We don’t right now play them, hopefully until the playoffs. …. You can say, ‘Hey, we’re going to be base. Or we’re going to be vanilla. Or let’s do some blitzes.’ And Bill is easy to work with.”
The Titans open the preseason on Thursday, August 8 at Philadelphia.
The team’s regular season opener is set for Sunday, September 8 at Cleveland.