Titans Reach Multi-Year Deal With Safety Kevin Byard

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with safety Kevin Byard.
Byard, who has 12 interceptions in the past two seasons, was a third-round draft pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Middle Tennessee State University. He’s considered one of the NFL’s best safeties.
Byard was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, when he racked up eight interceptions. Byard tied for the league high lead in interceptions in ’17 and he led the NFL in takeaways. In addition to making it to the Pro Bowl, Byard was also named All-Pro that season.
In three seasons, Byard has 246 tackles with 12 interceptions and 10 quarterback pressures. Byard had 96 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks in 2018, one season after racking up eight interceptions.
Byard’s contract was initially scheduled to expire after the 2019 season. Earlier this offseason, the Titans also signed safety Kenny Vaccaro to a new multi-year contract.
The Titans reported to training camp on Thursday.