Titans RB Henry to have surgery, out indefinitely

Titans running back Derrick Henry will undergo foot surgery on Tuesday and there is no timetable for his return, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday.
Henry suffered the injury in Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.
“Derrick is going to have surgery in the morning,” Vrabel told reporters today at Saint Thomas Sports Park. “We are not going to put a timeline on when he may return. I know that he’ll do everything that he can to work himself back, to be able to help this football team. And whenever that is, that’s when it will be.”
Henry carried the ball 28 times for 68 yards in Sunday’s game against the Colts. Vrabel said the team found out after the game there was an issue with Henry’s foot, and “the issue is going to need to be fixed.”
In eight games in 2021, Henry has totaled 937 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 219 attempts, along with 18 receptions for 154 yards to give him a total of 1,091 scrimmage yards.
“I know that Derrick will be around our team as soon as he can,” Vrabel said. “I know that is important to him, and I know that will be important to our team. And we will have to move on. We’ll have to move on unfortunately without him in the short term, and not look back.”
Henry, who ran for 2,027 rushing yards in 2020 to capture his second straight rushing title, is averaging 117 rushing yards per game. He was on a pace to finish the year with 1,991 rushing yards.
Of all players in NFL history with a 2,000-yard rushing season, Henry’s 937 rushing yards in 2021 are the most of any player in their first eight games in the season after hitting the 2,000-yard mark. The previous mark was held by Barry Sanders with 872 rushing yards in Detroit’s first eight games of 1998.
Vrabel said the Titans will evaluate their options at the position, from players on the roster to potentially other players who could be signed.
Vrabel said Henry is disappointed. He said he “always hopeful” Henry might be able to return this season, “but I’m not going to put any expectations on any sort of timeline.”
“I hate to speak for our players, but Derrick is disappointed, everybody is,” Vrabel said. “We spent a lot of time together with the coaching staff and with the players, so you never want to see any of them injured in any capacity. So I know that Derrick is going to work extremely hard to get back to do everything he can to help this football team.”