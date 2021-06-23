Titans’ RB Henry focused on improving with hard work, sweat

Derrick Henry has led the NFL in rushing two years in a row.
He’s been a workhorse when the team has needed him, a tone-setter on the field and in the locker room.
So, it came as no surprise when Henry was asked this week about the challenge facing him and the offense after such a successful season in 2020, his answer focused on hard work.
“I don’t think we are looking at, ‘What’s the new challenge?’,” Henry said. “I think it’s just us trying to be better at everything we do as far as on offense, individually, collectively, and just growing, and helping each other grow. Just competing, holding each other accountable and doing the things we need to do as a team while we are away, and when we get back here, just try to put it together….
