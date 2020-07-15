Titans, RB Derrick Henry Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Contract

By Jim Wyatt – TennesseeTitans.com
The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with running back Derrick Henry. Earlier this offseason, Henry signed a one-year franchise tag and the two sides began working on a long-term deal.
The deal got done Wednesday prior to the NFL’s deadline for extensions with franchise-tagged players. Henry turned in the best year of his NFL career in 2019, when he was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year and a Pro Bowler for the first time.
Henry was also named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press after leading the NFL with a career-best 1,540 rushing yards on 303 carries. Henry indicated earlier this offseason he wanted to remain with the Titans.
“I want to stay with the Tennessee Titans,” Henry said. “They are the ones that took a chance on me – 31 teams passed on me on the draft and they selected me. I have a lot of love for Tennessee. I have a lot of love for everyone in that organization.
“And we have grown from the time I got there. (In 2016) we just missed the playoffs, (in 2017) we got into the playoffs and went into the second round. This year we went to the AFC Championship. We have grown as an organization and as a team and I think that speaks volume for the direction we’re headed.”
Henry ranked third in NFL with 18 total touchdowns in 2019, and he ranked second in the AFC and fourth in the NFL with 1,746 yards from scrimmage.
Henry was a real workhorse in the postseason, setting a franchise playoff record with 182 rushing yards at New England (1/4/20) before resetting it with 195 rushing yards at Baltimore (1/11/20). Henry gained 69 yards on 19 carries in the AFC title game loss at Kansas City.
Henry was the only running back in the NFL to average more than 100 rushing yards per game (102.7) this season. From Weeks 10-13, he joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1985), Eric Dickerson (1984) and O.J. Simpson (1976), as well as Adrian Peterson (2012) as the only players to record at least 145 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games in NFL history.
Over the past three seasons, Henry has tallied seven touchdowns – five rushing and two receiving – that have gone for 65 yards or more, which leads the NFL (Tyreek Hill, 5) and his 28 rushing touchdowns over the last two years rank second in the NFL (Todd Gurley, 29).
For his NFL career, Henry has rushed for 3,833 yards and 38 touchdowns in 62 games for the Titans. He also has added 630 rushing yards and three touchdowns in five postseason contests. Henry joined Tennessee as a second-round selection in 2016, as a Heisman-trophy winner from the University of Alabama.
Jim Wyatt is the Senior Writer and Editor for TennesseeTitans.com