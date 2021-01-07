Titans, Ravens expect slugfest Sunday in Nashville

Hear this Sunday’s game LIVE on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM.
Ryan Tannehill headed into last year’s postseason with no playoff experience.
But the Titans quarterback quickly made up for lost time, guiding the team to two playoff wins – over the Patriots and Ravens – en route an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.
Now, Tannehill and the Titans hope they can have similar success this time around, starting on Sunday in a Wild Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium.
Everyone knows what is at stake, Tannehill said on Wednesday, as the team began preparations for the game.
“You kind of know what you are getting into,” Tannehill said. “Everything ratchets up a little bit in the playoff – it’s do-or-die, and it’s win or go home. You’d like to think you lay it on the line each and every week, but there is no ‘save it for next week.’ It’s do-or-die at this point and everyone is ready to lay it on the line to do whatever it takes to win.” ..