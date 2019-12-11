Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14.
Tannehill completed 21-of-27 passes for 391 yards with three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140.4 in the team’s 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
Tannehill joined Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (three games in 2011) as the only players to complete at least 75 percent of their passes with a passer rating of 130 or higher (minimum 10 attempts) in three consecutive games in a single season in NFL history.
Tannehill also joined Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (five games in 2015) as the only players with four consecutive games with at least two passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 125 or higher in NFL history.
Tannehill is now 6-1 since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback, and he’s posted a passer rating of 100-plus in six of those contests and 130-plus in four of those games.
The veteran quarterback continued to spread the ball around in Oakland, finding 10 different targets on the day.
The Titans face the Houston Texans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. That game is scheduled for a noon kickoff. You will be able to hear the Titans Radio Network broadcast right here on Thunder Radio