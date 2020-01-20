Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, DL Jurrell Casey Named to Pro Bowl Team

The goal, of course, was to make it to the Super Bowl, and win it.
The Titans came up short of reaching that accomplishment with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
On Monday, the Titans’ list of players set to play in the Pro Bowl grew by two, however – quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey have been named to the roster.
Tannehill has been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl team, and is replacing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Casey has also been named to the Pro Bowl, and he’s replacing Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Tannehill and Casey will join running back Derrick Henry and punter Brett Kern, named to the Pro Bowl in December, on the Pro Bowl roster.
Tannehill, who will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance, led the NFL with a 117.5 rating in 2019, his first season with the team after playing previously with the Dolphins. During the regular season, Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He guided the Titans to a 9-4 mark since taking over as the starter in Week 7.
Casey, named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth straight season, ended the 2019 season with 61 tackles, 30 quarterback pressures and five sacks. Casey had two sacks in the team’s playoff win at Baltimore on January 11.
In 2019, Casey became the seventh player in team annals to reach 50 career sacks (51), and his five sacks during the season made him the organization’s first player since Ray Childress (1986-1994) to tally at least five sacks in seven straight seasons.
This year’s Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.