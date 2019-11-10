Titans Pull Out Improbable 35-32 Win Over Chiefs

The Titans pulled out an improbable win on Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Trailing late, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to receiver Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left to give the Titans a 35-32 win.
Defensive back Joshua Kalu blocked a would-be game-tying field goal by the Chiefs on the final play of the game and the Titans held on.
Running back Derrick Henry finished the game with 188 yards for the Titans.
The Titans fell down 10-0 early, but they battled back. And they kept battling back all day.
The Titans took a 20-19 lead in the third quarter on a 68-yard touchdown run by Henry, who busted up the middle and outraced defenders into the end zone.
The Chiefs reclaimed the lead 22-20 on a 43-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker. Then, the Chiefs jumped ahead 29-20 on a 63-yard completion from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Mecole Hardiman.
But the Titans didn’t fold. Another touchdown run by Henry, this one from one-yard out, cut the lead to 29-27 with just 6:26 left in the contest. It capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Another field goal by Butler gave the Chiefs a 32-27 lead with 3:14 left in the contest.
The Chiefs had a chance to add to the lead, but botched a field goal try with 1:21 left.
The Titans improved to 5-5 with the win.
The Chiefs jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a three-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs extended their lead to 10-0 on a 30-yard field goal by Butker.
But the Titans cut the lead to 10-7 on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to tight end Anthony Firkser, which capped off a four-play, 73-yard drive. The score was set up by a 52-yard bomb from Tannehill to receiver Kalif Raymond.
Then, the Titans took the lead on a 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown by linebacker Rashaan Evans, who picked up the loose ball and outraced everyone for a score. The fumble was caused by rookie linebacker David Long. The big play gave the Titans a 13-10 lead (kicker Ryan Succop missed the extra point).
The Chiefs tied the game on a 41-yard kick by Butker, and it was 13-13 at the half.
The Chiefs reclaimed the lead 19-13 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to receiver Tyreek Hill with 6:54 left in the third quarter, and that set up the back-and-forth finish.
The Titans have a bye next weekend before returning to action on November 24 against the Jaguars.