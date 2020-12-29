Titans place punter Kern on COVID-19 list

The Titans have placed punter Brett Kern on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The move comes one day after the Titans placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the COVID list.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Kern has punted 36 times for a 45.8-yard average in 2020, with a 41.4-yard net. He’s put 21 punts down inside the 20-yard line this season.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19. Under the rules for Reserve/COVID-19, teams are required to address the player’s roster status once that player has fulfilled the protocol for their circumstance.
The Titans face the Texans on Sunday in Houston. You can hear the game live on Thunder Radio – your home for the Tennessee Titans in Coffee County: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM.