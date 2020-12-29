Titans place Gostkowski on COVID list

The Titans have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gostkowski has made 18-of-26 field goals for the Titans in 2020, and he’s hit on 46-of-48 extra point attempts.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19. Under the rules for Reserve/COVID-19, teams are required to address the player’s roster status once that player has fulfilled the protocol for their circumstance.
The Titans face the Texans on Sunday in Houston. You can hear the game live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM. Kickoff at noon.