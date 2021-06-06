Titans pick up WR Julio Jones in trade with Falcons

The Titans are adding a big-time playmaker to their offense in Julio Jones.
On Sunday, the team agreed to trade terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a deal that will send Jones to Tennessee, pending a physical.
The full terms include Tennessee trading their 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023.
Jones is a big get for the Titans, a team that finished 2nd in the NFL in total offense a year ago but lost a pair of top performers – receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith – earlier this offseason in free agency.
A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones is one of the top players in the league at his position.
A 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, Jones has 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns in his 10-year career, on 848 catches. He’s caught over 100 passes in three of his seasons, and he had at least 80 catches and 1,300 yards in every year from 2014-19, with an average of 104 receptions for 1,565 yards during that time period.
Jones is Atlanta’s all-time career leader in receptions (848), receiving yards (12,896) and 100-yard receiving games (58), and his 60 touchdown receptions rank second.
With an average of 95.5 receiving yards per game through 135 career games, Jones ranks first in NFL history, topping Calvin Johnson’s previous record of 86.1 receiving yards per game. His 12,896 career receiving yards already place him 20th in league annals. Jones’ 58 career 100-yard receiving games put him fourth all-time behind Jerry Rice (76), Randy Moss (64) and Marvin Harrison (59). Among all players in NFL history with at least 848 career catches, only Moss’ 15.6-yard average ranks higher than Jones’ average of 15.2 yards per reception.