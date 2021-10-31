Titans pick up wild OT win over Colts Sunday

On Halloween, the Titans walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium with quite a treat.
A 34-31 win by the Titans on Sunday gave them a three-game lead in the AFC South.
Kevin Byard intercepted a Carson Wentz pass in overtime, which gave the Titans the ball at the Colts 32.
Then, kicker Randy Bullock booted a 44-yard field goal to win it.
With the win, the Titans are now 6-2, while the Colts dropped to 3-5.
It looked like the Titans might win it in regulation. A two-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Elijah Molden gave the Titans a 31-24 lead with 1:26 left.
With Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree’s arms wrapped around Wentz, Wentz threw the ball left-handed, and Molden snagged it out of the air and raced in for a two-yard touchdown in regulation.
But the Colts answered back with a touchdown of their own, as running back Jonathan Taylor scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left to tie the game at 31-31.
It only paved the way for a wild finish, and another gut-check win for the Titans.
The Titans took their first lead of the contest on a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill to receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter, which made it 21-17. The scoring toss capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:18 off the clock.
The Colts answered back with a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz to tight end Jack Doyle to make it 24-21 with 1:21 left in the third quarter.
The Titans tied it up at 24-24 with 11:15 left on a 46-yard field goal by kicker Randy Bullock, setting up the finish.
After a terrible start, the Titans got off the mat.
The Colts took a 7-0 lead early on a two-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to receiver Michael Pittman, which capped a 14-play, 82-yard scoring drive.
After an interception thrown by Tannehill, Wentz connected with Pittman again, this time from seven yards out, to make it 14-0 with 7:44 left in the first quarter.
Then, the Titans got back in it, starting with a fourth-down stop by the defense.
After that, Tannehill directed an 11-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off with a six-yard touchdown pass to tighe end Geoff Swaim to cut the lead to 14-7.
The Titans then tied it up on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to receiver A.J Brown, who made a defender miss before racing to the end zone with 4:13 left in the first half.
The Colts led 17-14 at the half after a 34-yard field goal by Michael Badgley.
The Titans return to action next Sunday in Los Angeles vs the Rams.