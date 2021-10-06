Titans move Evans to Designated to Return list

The Titans have moved running back Darrynton Evans to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list.
This designation opens up a 21-day window for Evans to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.
The Titans placed Evans, a third-round draft pick of the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft, on Injured Reserve last month because of a knee injury he suffered during the preseason. He’s been rehabbing the injury ever since.
In 2020, Evans appeared in five games during the regular season and he totaled 54 rushing yards on 14 carries. Evans also added two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown and nine kickoff returns for 206 yards.
Last week, the Titans moved receiver Marcus Johnson and safety Brady Breeze to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list, but neither player has been added to the active roster.
The Titans face the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville.