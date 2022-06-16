TITANS MINI CAMP WRAP UP

TITANS ONLINE
The Titans hit the field for a minicamp practice on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
It was the second and final day of work on the field during the team’s mandatory camp:
Here’s a look at what happened on Wednesday
-Tight end Chig Okonkwo picked up where he left off on Tuesday, catching a touchdown pass across the middle on the third play of the final 7-on-7 period. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill found Okonkwo open as he raced past cornerback Buster Skrine. It was Okonkwo’s fourth touchdown catch in two days during the minicamp.
-Receiver Josh Malone, who played at the University of Tennessee, also ended his offseason on a solid note. Malone went up high in the end zone to catch a pass from quarterback Logan Woodside on Wednesday. I wrote Malone’s name down numerous times this offseason while watching his bid to impress the coaches.
-Running back Dontrell Hilliard has gotten a lot of work this offseason, and he’s impressed me as well. Hilliard had touchdown catches on back-to-back Tannehill throws at the end of the final 7-on-7 period, and he’s shown good quickness and speed on his carries.
-Running back Derrick Henry, like the rest of his teammates, will continue his offseason training elsewhere at the conclusion of minicamp. Henry looked good again on Wednesday, hitting the hole in drills and showing good movement after reporting on Tuesday.
-We’ll get back to some highlights soon, but first, some nuts and bolts:
-Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons did not practice again on Wednesday, but he did some work running with a resistance band. Simmons talked to reporters after the session.
