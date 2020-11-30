Titans make roster moves

The Titans waived long snapper Matt Orzech on Monday.
Orzech did not play in a game for the Titans after being signed off Miami’s practice squad earlier this month.
Matt Overton has served as the team’s long snapper since the team released veteran Beau Brinkley.
Orzech, who played collegiately at Azusa Pacific, handled the long snapping duties for the Jaguars in 2019, appearing in all 16 games. He was originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted rookie in 2019, but after being waived he was claimed by the Jaguars. Orzech was signed to Miami’s practice squad in September.
