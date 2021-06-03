Titans make roster additions

he Titans added a pair of veteran defensive linemen on Thursday, while parting ways with two others.
Added to the team: Trevon Coley and Abry Jones.
To make room on the 90-man roster, the Titans waived Daylon Mack and Jullian Taylor.
Coley (6-1, 311) has appeared in 44 games, including 31 starts, in four seasons with the Browns (2016-18), Colts (2019) and Cardinals (2020). He’s recorded 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks for his career. Coley initially signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2016, and he’s also spent time with the Washington Football Team and the New York Jets.
Jones (6-4, 318) has played in 105 games, with 52 starts, over the past eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s tallied 186 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his career, along with three fumble recoveries. Jones signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars following the 2013 NFL Draft after playing in college at Georgia.
Thunder Radio is your home for the Tennessee Titans in Coffee County.