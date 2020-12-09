Titans make pair of roster moves Wednesday

he Titans moved defensive back Kareem Orr to the team’s “Designated for Return” list on Wednesday.
This designation will open up a 21-day window for Orr to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.
Orr returned to the practice field today.
Also on Wednesday, the Titans placed tackle Isaiah Wilson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.
The Titans face the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville. You can listen to the Titans all season long on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM.