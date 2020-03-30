Titans Make Contribution to Nashville COVID-19 Response Fund

The Tennessee Titans have made a $50,000 contribution to Metro Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
The United Way of Greater Nashville announced the franchise’s donation, which was shared in a Metro press release on Saturday.
The fund, led by Mayor John Cooper and philanthropic, corporate and government partners, is working to address the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 by deploying resources to community-based organizations to make sure individuals and families receive the assistance they need to meet their basic needs during the pandemic.
The fund currently has $2.4 million after receiving generous donations from the Frist Foundation, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation and Music City Center. One hundred percent of the funds will go to nonprofits ad directly help individuals impacted by wage loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first round of grants was distributed to six community-based organizations that are working directly with individuals: The Salvation Army, NeedLink Nashville, Catholic Charities, Martha O’Bryan Center, Conexión Américas and Rooftop Nashville. The committee is currently reviewing applications and will continue to push funds out to the community as quickly and efficiently as possible.
The Titans COVID-19 Response Fund gift comes on the heels of Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk’s $1,000,000 gift to the Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund of Middle Tennessee which is supporting the area’s tornado relief efforts.
To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit nashvilleresponsefund.com or text NashvilleUnited to 41444. As funds are distributed, United Way will publish the receiving agencies, along with the help they can provide and contact information, at nashvilleresponsefund.com.
