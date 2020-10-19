Titans lose Lewan for the year with torn ACL

By Titans Online
Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has been lost for the season.
Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowler, delivered the news on Monday. Lewan left Sunday’s game against the Texans with a knee injury.
“I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today,” Lewan said via Twitter. “I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you @Titans fans for your support. #NoBadDays”
Now, the Titans must do their best to replace Lewan, who has started 85 games since being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Ty Sambrailo stepped in to play left tackle on Sunday, and he’s been the first off the bench this season. Dennis Kelly, meanwhile, has started all five games at right tackle.
Titans Coach Mike Vrabel on Monday said the team will evaluate all options while placing Lewan on Injured Reserve. He said tackle Isaiah Wilson, the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 draft who was added to the 53-man roster last week after spending the first part of the season on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, is making progress.
“Disappointed for Taylor – he works extremely hard and we’re confident he’ll be back (next season),” Vrabel said. “But that’s kind of what we’ve done, it’s how we operate – we’ll get the next guy in there and we’ll see what is best for the team and try and move forward with the next guy in there. Ty has played a bunch in that back-up role in the first five games.”
Sambrailo, signed by the Titans as a free agent after playing previously with the Broncos and Falcons, played in 57 games with 13 starts before joining the Titans.
Wilson has worked hard on his conditioning to put himself in a better position to help the team, Vrabel said.
“Ty has played in this league – he’s played multiple positions and he has versatility,” Vrabel said. “He had to play in there (vs. J.J) Watt early (vs the Texans), but I thought he settled down and played well like he has in the past for us when he’s needed to come in there and play.
“As for Isaiah, we haven’t practiced much. We have to get out there and practice and evaluate where that is this week and see where he can help us.”
On Monday, after news of Lewan’s injury surfaced, Vrabel was even asked about scenarios like moving Kelly from left to right tackle, or even moving guard Rodger Saffold to tackle, a position he’s played in the past.
“We’ll go through all the scenarios and we’ll figure out which ones we think are best for the players, and best for the team,” Vrabel said.
The Titans face the Steelers on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.