Titans lock up no. 1 seed with Sunday win over Texans

AFC South champs. ✅
No.1 seed in the AFC. ✅.
Now, it’s on to the playoffs for the Tennessee Titans, who took care of business with a 28-25 win over the Texans here on Sunday before a crowd dominated by Titans fans at NRG Stadium.
The tone after the game: Celebrate, but not too much.
“You celebrate a win,” Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said. “(And) we accomplished in the season what we wanted to accomplish. However it looked, we did it. Finishing as the No. 1 seed, it’s awesome. But it’s for real now.
“We have to clean up a bunch of stuff and get ready to play some ball in two weeks.”
The win gave the franchise its first 12-win season for the first time since 2008, when those Titans went 13-3.
The win also gave the 12-5 Titans a 5-1 division record for the second straight year.
Most importantly, the win gave the Titans the No.1 seed in the AFC – and a first-round playoff bye.
“We took care of business and put ourselves in a good position,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “That’s all it is: A good position. We have to go out and play our best football here in the coming weeks. That’s what great teams do. That’s what the team that ultimately wins the whole thing will do, is play their best football and win games in January into February.”
While other teams open playoff action next weekend, the Titans will have the weekend off.
They’ll play the weekend of January 22-23 at Nissan Stadium vs an opponent to be determined.
“We are a No.1 seed, and these things don’t happen that often,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “It’s very significant. We’ve got guys in the locker room that’s never been a No. 1 seed, and been in the league 10-plus years. So we definitely have to relish in this moment, and understand that this is big time.
“… It’s going to be great to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, because the way our Titans fans traveled today, I would definitely expect them to be packing out Nissan Stadium for the next playoff game, the Divisional Round.”