Titans hope to return to facility Wednesday

For the second day in a row, the Tennessee Titans reported no new positive COVID-19 tests from Monday.
Head coach Mike Vrabel now hopes his team will be back inside the facility by Wednesday, pending league approval.
In total, 18 members of the Titans team tested positive between Tuesday and Sunday last week – 9 players and 9 team personnel.
Sunday’s game against the Steelers was rescheduled for Oct. 25. This upcoming week’s game appears to be on schedule. You can hear Tennessee Titans football all season on Thunder Radio.