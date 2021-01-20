Titans’ Henry named Offensive POY

Titans running back Derrick Henry has been named the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.
Henry became the first Titan to win the award, which was first presented in 1992.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was selected as the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player in voting conducted by the PFWA. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Henry, named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press earlier this month, led the NFL and set a franchise record with 2,027 rushing yards in 2020, becoming the eighth player in league annals to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season.
His 2,027 rushing yards gave him the fifth-highest total in NFL history behind Eric Dickerson’s 2,105 (1984), Adrian Peterson’s 2,097 (2012), Jamal Lewis’ 2,066 (2003) and Barry Sanders’ 2,053 (1997). Henry broke Chris Johnson’s franchise mark of 2,006 rushing yards in 2009.
Henry also became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-07) to lead the NFL in rushing yards in consecutive seasons. Henry previously led the league in 2019 with 1,540 rushing yards.