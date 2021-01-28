TITANS’ HENRY: Going to miss OC Smith

Titans running back Derrick Henry will miss Arthur Smith.
But he’s confident the Titans can build on last year’s success moving forward.
“I was very excited for Arthur – I’m going to miss Arthur, man,” Henry said of Smith, the former Titans offensive coordinator who was hired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month. “I’d been with Art since I came into the NFL and started playing for this organization. Arthur is a great guy and I couldn’t think of anybody else who is more deserving of the opportunity.
