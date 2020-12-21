Titans’ Henry, Brown selected to pro bowl

A pair of Titans have been selected as Pro Bowlers for their work during the 2020 season – running back Derrick Henry, and receiver A.J. Brown.
Henry, who leads the NFL with 1,679 rushing yards in 2020, has already established a new career high for rushing yards in a season, surpassing the 1,540 yards he had in 2019. Henry has nine 100-yard rushing game in 2020.
With two games remaining in 2020, Henry’s rushing yards total ranks as the fourth-best single-season total in franchise history behind Chris Johnson’s 2,006 yards in 2009, Earl Campbell’s 1,934 yards in 1980, and Campbell’s 1,697 yards in 1979.
Henry, who also has 15 rushing touchdowns this season, joined Terrell Davis (1997-98), Shaun Alexander (2004-05) and Larry Johnson (2005-06) on Sunday as the only players in NFL history to rush for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in two consecutive seasons.
Henry played in his first Pro Bowl last season.
… continue reading this story here.
You can listen to the Tennessee Titans every week on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.