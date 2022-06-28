TITANS: Heading into year 4, a stronger, quicker Nate Davis ready to make an impact

TITANS ONLINE
Nate Davis arrived with the Titans in 2019, a third-round draft pick from Charlotte just trying to fit in.
Now, heading into his fourth NFL season, he can hardly believe all the changes around him.
And, it includes himself.
“I was actually thinking about that last night,” Davis said on the eve of the team’s recent minicamp. “It’s night and day. I was kind of wide-eyed (as a rookie), just trying to figure out my role, and figure out the city. There was a lot going on. But now it’s more comfortable. I understand what I need to do for this team. I understand where I need to me, how to conduct myself off the field as well as on the field. So, I would say a big difference.”