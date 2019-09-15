Titans Fall 19-17 to Colts at Nissan Stadium

Story by Jim Wyatt – TitansOnline.com
The Titans honored a pair of legends on Sunday.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t cap the day with a win as the Indianapolis Colts left town with a 19-17 win over the Titans before a sun-baked crowd at Nissan Stadium.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 19-of-28 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Derrick Henry ran for 81 yards on 15 carries.
But the Titans didn’t do enough to win it.
It was an emotional day at Nissan Stadium, as the jersey numbers of former Titans quarterback Steve McNair (No.9) and running back Eddie George (No.27) were retired in a halftime ceremony.
The Titans took the lead on their first possession of the second half on a one-yard touchdown run by Henry, which made it 14-13.
The Titans stretched the lead to 17-13 a few minutes later on a 49-yard field goal by kicker Cairo Santos, which followed a fumble recovery by linebacker Harold Landry.
But the Colts regained the lead with 4:38 left on a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to receiver T.Y. Hilton, which made it 19-17.
And the Titans couldn’t rally.
With the loss, the Titans dropped to 1-1.