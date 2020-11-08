Titans drop Bears, move to 6-2 at halfway point

At the season’s halfway point, the Titans don’t look half bad.
In a game you heard live on Thunder Radio On Sunday, the Titans put forth an inspiring effort on defense and just enough offense to beat the Chicago Bears 24-17 before 13,871 fans at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans are 6-2 at the midway point of the season, and alone atop the AFC South. A year ago, the Titans were 4-4 at the midway point of the season.
Next up is an AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 10 of 21 for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for 68 yards on 21 carries.
Titans receiver A.J. Brown caught four passes for 101 yards and a score.