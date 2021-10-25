Titans dominate Chiefs Sunday

Hail to the Titans.
Just six days after a rousing win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the Titans raced past another AFC contender with an impressive and one-sided win over the Kansas City Chiefs before 69,484 fans at Nissan Stadium.
Not a bad week, huh?
The team’s 27-3 victory improved Tennessee’s record to 5-2. The Titans are tied with several other teams with the best record in the AFC after seven games.
On Sunday, the Titans did it with an aggressive offense, and a swarming defense.