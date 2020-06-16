Titans Continue to Monitor Free Agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, so his landing spot remains up in the air. Could he land in Tennessee? Well, the Titans remain interested in the former Texans and Seahawks defensive end, but right now there’s nothing new as far as the team is concerned. “No conversations of recent,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said during a Zoom conference call on Thursday. “I think we’re going to continue to monitor it and see.”
Clowney spent his first five NFL seasons with the Texans, where he played under Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, before being traded to Seattle prior to the 2019 season. Clowney has 32 sacks in six NFL seasons, but he had just three sacks in 13 games last season. He added 1.5 sacks in Seattle’s two playoff games.
During an interview with Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston last month, Clowney said he’s been working out and “waiting on the right opportunity.” Clowney also said he has multiple offers. “I know he wants to play,” Robinson said. “I think we would be a pretty good fit for him. There was some mutual interest there when we started the discussions, but I would say that really hasn’t grown legs since we spoke last.”