Titans comeback falls short in 27-24 loss to Steelers

This time, the comeback fell short.
The Titans staged a furious second half rally on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, but in the end it wasn’t enough in a 27-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kicker Stephen Gostkowski’s 45-yard field goal try in the closing seconds went wide right, which ended it.
The Titans weren’t making any excuses after the contest. Instead, they kicked themselves for falling behind by such a big margin early.
“We weren’t very good in all three phases – we just had too many mistakes,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. “It was ….
