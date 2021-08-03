TITANS CAMP: DC Shane Bowen sees improvement

It’s early.
The Titans have practiced just six days in training camp, the pads just went on for the first time on Tuesday, and the first preseason game is still 10 days away.
But so far, the defense has played with energy while causing turnovers and creating issues for an offense that’s coming off a year when it was tough to slow down.
“The energy, the competitiveness,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen replied when asked what has stood out to him so far. “I think all these guys are battling right now in a lot of ways, in their positional groups, against the offense. I see improvement. The biggest thing for us is just the consistency. Guys are getting better. We see it by player, we see it by unit, we see it by position group. But being able to do it day in and day out, play in and play out, that is where we have to be able to take the next step.”
