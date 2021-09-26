Titans beat Colts for 2nd straight win

o cap off Oilers Tribute Week, the Titans struck oil with a big win over the Colts.
The 25-16 victory, before 67,914 fans at Nissan Stadium, improved the Titans record to 2-1, while the Colts dropped to 0-3.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 18-of-27 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the contest.
Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the ball 28 times for 113 yards.
The Titans turned the ball over three times, which allowed the Colts to stay in it.
In the end, however, the banged-up Titans found a way to win.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was aggressive early, and it paid off.
Facing a 4th and 4 from the Colts 41 midway through the first quarter, the Titans went for it, and got it on a 15-yard pass from Tannehill to receiver Julio Jones.
Continue reading this story by clicking here.
The Tennessee Titans Play on Thunder Radio thanks to Charlie Gonzales, Weichert Realtors Joe Orr & Associates.