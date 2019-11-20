Titans Battle AFC South Rival Jaguars Sunday at Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans (5-5) host the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) this week in a late afternoon matchup. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CST on Sunday, Nov. 24.
THE BROADCAST
The Titans Radio Network, including Thunder Radio, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
TITANS AIM TO KEEP MOMENTUM THROUGH BYE
The Titans, who had a bye last week, were most recently in action on Nov. 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a memorable finish, the Titans achieved an improbable 35-32 victory.
After the Chiefs led by as many nine points in the fourth quarter, Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries scored the game-winning touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill with 23 seconds on the clock. Defensive back Joshua Kalu then preserved the Tennessee win by blocking a potential game-tying 52-yard field goal attempt by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker as time expired.
Tannehill has started the last four games for the Titans and is 3-1 in those contests. He has been credited with a game-winning drive in each of the wins, and his combined numbers in his four starts include 84-of-120 passing for 1,017 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a 107.5 passer rating.
Meanwhile, running back Derrick Henry shared the spotlight with Tannehill by rushing for 188 yards and two scores. He registered the second-highest rushing yardage total of his career and the second-highest total of any NFL player in 2019—Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette is the only player with a bigger day (225 at Denver, Sept. 29).
The Titans and Jaguars are each hoping to keep pace in a tight AFC South race with a win. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are each 6-4 and knotted atop the division. They play Thursday night in Houston.
In their final six games, the Titans have three home games and three road trips. Four of the games are within the AFC South, including a visit to Indianapolis next week.
THE JAGUARS
Following a bye in Week 10, the Jaguars visited the Colts last week and fell by a final score of 33-13. QuarterbackNick Foles started his first game since the season opener and passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns.
Foles joined the Jaguars during the offseason as an unrestricted free agent from the Eagles. During the 2017 postseason, he earned Super Bowl LII MVP honors after leading Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
After Foles landed on injured reserve in Week 2, rookie Gardner Minshew started the next eight games, including the first Titans-Jaguars matchup on Sept. 19. The Jaguars won that game by a final score of 20-7.
The Jaguars are in their third full season under head coach Doug Marrone, who led the team to a division title in 2017.
ANNUAL COAT DRIVE
Fans attending Sunday’s game are encouraged to donate new and gently used coats or jackets for local homeless and domestic violence shelters. Volunteers will be accepting donations outside Nissan Stadium beginning two hours prior to kickoff. Coats and jackets of all sizes are appreciated. Since 2017, more than 1,200 coats have been given to eight local non-profit organizations that serve individuals in need of a warm coat during the winter months.