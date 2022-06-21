Titans announce multiple training camp staff additions

TITANS ONLINE
The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday morning announced multiple training camp staff additions.
Five coaches will participate as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship – Jeremy Hawkins (Eastern Kentucky), Ashley Cornwell (Wisconsin), TC Taylor (Jackson State), Derik Abbott (U.S. Coast Guard Academy), Justin Hamilton (formerly of Virginia Tech).
Additionally, former Titans running back Bishop Sankey will join the scouting staff for training camp as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow.
This year’s Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern is Chesney McClellan. She is a former Auburn volleyball player, who is currently pursuing her master’s degree at Belmont and is a graduate manager for the Bruins baseball team. McClellan will assist in scouting and operations during the Titans training camp.
THE TITANS PLAY ON THUNDER RADIO!