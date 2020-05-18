Titans Announce Dates, Times for 2020 Preseason Games

We knew the opponents. Now, we know the exact dates and times for the four preseason games for the Tennessee Titans.
Here’s the schedule:
Saturday, August 15: Titans at Redskins (1 p.m.)
Saturday, August 22: Giants at Titans (7 p.m.)
Saturday, August 29: Titans at Buccaneers (6 p.m.)
Thursday, September 3: Bears at Titans (7 p.m.)
All four games will broadcast on WKRN (Channel 2) in Nashville.
Earlier this week, Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said he’s hoping the Titans will be able to hold joint practices against at least one team during training camp. The Titans held joint practices with the Patriots in Nashville last season and with the Buccaneers at Saint Thomas Sports Park in 2018.
There’s at least a chance the team might go on the road, if the situation allows it, this August.
“There have been some discussions,” Vrabel said. “I would anticipate once we get a little more clarity on what training camp looks like, that I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to practice with one, if not two teams.”