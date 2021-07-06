Titans’ AJ Brown excited to take his game to next level

A.J. isn’t A-OK just yet, but he’s getting close.
Titans receiver A.J. Brown wasn’t able to practice with his teammates in offseason workouts, which concluded two weeks ago.
Instead, he’s focused on getting healthy, and getting ready for what’s ahead after gutting through injuries in 2020.
But the rising third-year pro hasn’t allowed himself to get frustrated. He’s too excited about what’s ahead to let it get him down.
“I am not getting impatient, but excited,” Brown said. “I am excited…
