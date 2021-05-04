Titans agree to terms with WR Fred Brown

The Titans have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos receiver Fred Brown on a multi-year deal.
Brown, who played at Mississippi State, played in 14 games for the Broncos over the past two seasons, including one start.
Brown (6-1, 195) had two catches for 21 yards, including a 16-yard reception, in those contests. He’s also played on special teams, where he’s tallied five tackles.
Brown has also previously spent time with the Colts and Rams during his NFL career. He was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in June 2017 but was waived at the end of training camp. He was re-signed to the team’s practice squad a few weeks later in September 2017.
At the end of the 2018 season, Brown signed a reserve/futures contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but he was cut at the end of training camp and did not spend the 2018 regular season with any team before being signed by the Broncos in December 2018.
After playing in 13 games for the Broncos in 2019, Brown spent the majority of the 2020 season on Denver’s practice squad.
Brown made his first career catch, a five-yard reception, in Denver’s 16-0 win over the Titans in October 2019.
In 23 games at Mississippi State, Brown caught 50 passes for 785 yards and five touchdowns.
