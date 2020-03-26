Titans Agree to Terms with Veteran Offensive Lineman Ty Sambrailo

The Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo.
Sambrailo, a 6-foot-5, 311-pounder, has five years of NFL experience, with the Broncos and Falcons.
He’s played in 57 career games, with 13 starts.
Sambrailo, who played collegiately at Colorado State, is expected to bolster the team’s depth while providing competition on the offensive line, primarily at tackle. Sambrailo has worked at left tackle and right tackle during his career, and he’s also lined up at guard.
Earlier this month the Titans re-signed Dennis Kelly, who is the favorite to start at right tackle opposite starting left tackle Taylor Lewan.
Jack Conklin, last year’s starter on the right side, last week agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns.
Sambrailo spent his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he played in 28 games, including nine starts. Sambrailo spent the past three seasons with the Falcons, where he played in 44 games with six starts.
While with the Falcons in 2019, Sambrailo scored on a 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Buccaneers, and he set some NFL records in the process.
The touchdown catch was the longest touchdown reception by an offensive lineman since 1950, per Pro Football Reference. The previous record holder for longest touchdown catch by an offensive lineman was Hall of Famer Lou Groza, who scored a 23-yard touchdown in 1950. Groza was also a kicker. On the Fox broadcast of last year’s game, it was reported that Sambrailo became the heaviest player to ever score a touchdown of 35 yards.
Sambrailo was drafted by the Broncos in the second round, (59th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Sambrailo was a four-year starter at Colorado State, while earning starts at all five position along the offensive line during his college career.