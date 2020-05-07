Titans Agree to Terms with Veteran CB Johnathan Joseph

The Titans have added another veteran to the secondary in cornerback Johnathan Joseph. Joseph, most recently with the Houston Texans, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans. The 36-year-old Joseph has played 14 seasons in the NFL, with the Bengals and Texans.
The addition of Joseph comes after the team added a pair of defensive backs in the NFL Draft — former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (2nd round pick) and former Marshall defensive back Chris Jackson (7th round pick).
The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Joseph was drafted in the first round of the 2006 draft by the Bengals. He played from 2006-2010 with the Bengals before joining the Texans, where he’s played the past nine seasons.
Joseph ranks fourth among active NFL players for career interceptions (31) and leads all active NFL cornerbacks in career tackles (750). Joseph also leads all NFL players over the last 20 seasons for passes defensed (194) and can become the first NFL player to reach 200 passes defensed since the statistic became tracked (2000).
With the Texans, Joseph worked under Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was on Houston’s defensive coaching staff. In Tennessee, he’ll also be reunited with Anthony Midget, the Titans new secondary coach who previously served as Houston’s secondary coach.
Joseph has been named to two Pro Bowls in his career – in 2011 and 2012. He’s been a consistent starter and performer during his 14-year NFL career, and has 31 career interceptions, 754 tackles, 195 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries to show for it. He has scored eight touchdowns in his career.
Joseph played in 14 games for the Texans in 2019, when he racked up 51 tackles while also recording an interception.
In addition to the draft picks, Joseph joins veteran cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoree’ Jackson, along with Tye Smith, who was re-signed recently. The Titans also have cornerbacks Kenneth Durden and Kareem Orr.
Veteran Logan Ryan announced on Tuesday he won’t be returning to the Titans.