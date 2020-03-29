Titans Agree to Terms with Special Teams Ace Nick Dzubnar

The Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with special teams ace Nick Dzubnar.
Dzubnar (duh-ZOOB-nar) has spent the past five seasons with the Chargers, where he played primarily on special teams. During his NFL career, Dzubnar has played in 65 career games and he’s recorded 61 tackles.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Dzubnar played in all 16 games during the 2015, 2016 and 2019 seasons. In 2019, Dzubnar recorded 12 special teams tackles for the Chargers. He ranked first or second in special teams tackles in four of his five years with the Chargers. He had a team-best 21 special teams stops in 2017.
Dzubnar played his college career at Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo, where he earned All-America honors as a linebacker and was the second-leading tackler in school history with 414 stops, four sacks, seven forced fumbles and five interceptions.
The Titans finished 13th in the NFL in punt return average in 2019, and 23rd in kick return average. The team finished 26th in the league in punt coverage (return average), and 20th in kick coverage (return average).