Titans Agree to Terms with RB Senorise Perry

The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran running back Senorise Perry.
Perry (6-0, 210), who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Bears in 2014, has also played with the Dolphins and Bills. He’s been a solid special teams performer during his career.
Perry spent the 2019 season with the Bills, where he played in 11 games. Perry had just three carries for three yards with the Bills, and he also caught a pass for a one-yard gain.
In his career, Perry has 11 carries for 33 yards. In his first season with the Bears, Perry appeared in all 16 games, and he had a team-high 17 special teams tackles and two forced fumbles on special teams. He also played in all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2017 and 2018 after spending time in the practice squads of the Bears and Dolphins in 2016. Perry spent the 2015 season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury.
Perry, who has played in 59 games in the NFL, has 32 career special teams tackles, and he’s returned 23 kickoffs for 456 yards.
Perry joins the competition behind running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher in 2019.
The Titans drafted former Appalachian State back Darrynton Evans in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the team also has running backs Dalyn Dawkins and Shaun Wilson in the roster, in addition to fullback Khari Blasingame.
Perry played collegiately at Louisville, where he rushed for 1,409 yards on 289 carries with 18 touchdowns.