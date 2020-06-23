Titans Agree to Terms with QB Cole McDonald

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with quarterback Cole McDonald.
McDonald was a seventh-round pick (224th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Titans. He becomes the third member of the six-man draft class to reach a deal with the team, joining defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (fifth round) and safety Chris Jackson (seventh round).
The 6-foot-3, 218-pound McDonald finished his career at Hawaii fourth on the school’s passing yards (8,032) and passing touchdowns (70) lists. In 2019, McDonald completed 63.8 percent of his attempts for 4,135 yards and 33 touchdowns.
He ranked No. 3 nationally in passing yards, No. 6 in total offense (322.7/gm), No. 7 in passing yards per game (295,4), No. 8 in passing TDs, and No. 9 in points responsible for (242). McDonald threw for a career high 493 yards and accounted for five touchdowns – four passing and one rushing – in UH’s SoFi Hawai’i Bowl win over BYU.
Over his career, he recorded six 400-yard passing games and 13 300-yard games. After being selected in the draft, McDonald said he knows he needs to improve to have a chance of sticking at the next level. McDonald will compete with returning quarterback Logan Woodside for the back-up spot behind starter Ryan Tannehill.
“I’ve only heard great things about Ryan, how great of a person he is, how great of a leader he is,” McDonald said of Tannehill. “And ultimately, he wins games, like you saw last year. To be under him, it is going to be an awesome learning experience – I am going to be asking a lot of questions, picking his brain, taking a lot of mental reps behind him and ultimately just trying to get prepared as much as I can to be ready when my name is called. “I am super-stoked to be a part of the team, to be a part of the organization. And I want to help in any way I can.”