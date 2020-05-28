Titans Agree to Terms with Draft Picks Larrell Murchison and Chris Jackson

The Titans have agreed to terms with two of their picks from the 2020 NFL Draft — defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and defensive back Chris Jackson.
Murchison, the team’s fifth-round pick (174th overall), earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior at North Carolina State, where he was in on 48 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback sacks. He was named the ACC defensive lineman of the week for the second time in his career when he had 3.5 sacks at Florida State.
In two seasons at N.C. State, Murchison recorded 11 sacks while starting all 25 games he played in.
During his junior season, Murchison earned the team’s Cary Brewbaker Award for Defensive Lineman of the Year, as well as the Alpha Wolf Rising Award, which is given to the Most Improved Player.
“I feel like rushing the passer, I can cause penetration,” Murchison said after being drafted. “And I feel like stopping the run, I can be an anchor down there if you need me to take on double-teams. Anywhere on the defensive front they need me to play, I feel I can play it.”
Jackson, selected in the seventh round (243rd overall) of the draft, played mainly at cornerback at Marshall, but he could compete in a number of positions with the Titans, including nickel and safety.
Jackson (6-0, 186) ended his four-year career at Marshall as one of the school’s most decorated defensive backs. He finished his career with 48 career starts, No. 14 all-time at Marshall.
He also ranks No. 1 in Marshall history in passes broken up with 45, and he ranks No.2 in program history in most passes defended (interceptions and passes broken up combined) with 52.
“Today, I was overfilled with joy,” Jackson said after being picked. “I am just happy to be a Titan. I am just truly happy to be a Titan.”
Murchison and Jackson became the first two members of the team’s six-man draft class to agree on contracts.