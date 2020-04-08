Titans Agree to Terms With Defensive Lineman Jack Crawford

The Titans have added some beef – and an experienced veteran — to their defensive line in former Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford.
The Titans and Crawford have officially agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson first mentioned the development during a conference call last week.
Crawford (6-5, 274) is an eight-year veteran who has played with the Raiders, Cowboys and Falcons since entering the NFL in 2012.
In 93 career games, Crawford has recorded 132 tackles and 16 sacks. He recorded a career-high 35 tackles and six sacks during the 2018 season with the Falcons, where he played for the past three seasons. In 16 games with the Falcons in 2019, Crawford tallied 24 tackles and a half-sack. In his first season with the Falcons in 2017, Crawford suffered a torn biceps injury in Week 4.
In eight seasons, Crawford has started 26 games.
A fifth-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft, Crawford was born in London, England. He moved to the United States in 2005 and attended St. Augustine Preparatory School in Richland, New Jersey.
Crawford, who is 31, played his first two seasons with the Raiders (2012-13) before playing three seasons with the Cowboys (2014-16). He’s played at defensive tackle and defensive end during his NFL career.
Crawford played collegiately at Penn State, where he was a two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer.