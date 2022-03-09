Titans agree to multi-year extension with Harold Landry

TITANS ONLINE
The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with outside linebacker Harold Landry.
A second-round draft pick of the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, Landry was named a Pro Bowler in 2021 after finishing the season with 12 sacks, which ranked 10th in the NFL and led the team.
Landry also led the team with 14 tackles for loss and ranked second on the team with a career-best 49 quarterback pressures while finishing third on the team with 74 tackles. In 2021, Landry joined Micah Parsons, Aaron Donald and Cameron Heyward as the only NFL players in 2021 to post at least 75 tackles and 10 sacks.
Landry, who was scheduled to become a free agent next week, said at the Pro Bowl he’d love to be back with the Titans in 2022.
“It’s no secret that I love playing for the Titans, and my family loves living in Tennessee,” Landry said. “So hopefully we can get a deal done.”
On Tuesday evening, the two sides came to an agreement.
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said previously the team wanted to keep Landry.
“We are going to do everything we can to try and keep Harold,” Robinson said. “Harold has worked extremely hard, he uses his length. He has a fastball, but I thought this year he had a few more tricks up his sleeve. Harold played a couple of different roles, mostly on the end of the line of scrimmage, but he played some off the ball stuff, too.”
Between weeks three and 10 of the 2021 season, Landry put together a stretch of eight consecutive games registering at least .5 sack in each contest. In the Divisional Playoff Game versus the Bengals, Landry registered 1.5 sacks and six tackles.
The 2021 campaign was the third consecutive season in which Landry started every contest, extending his streaks to 64 consecutive games played and 52 consecutive starts. He has not missed a game since sitting out the first game of his rookie season. At the conclusion of 2021, his starting streak was the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL among all defensive players.
Since entering the NFL in 2018, Landry has accumulated a team-high 31 sacks, which is the second-highest total by a Titans/Oilers player in his first four NFL seasons since 1982, when individual sacks became an official NFL statistic 1982 (37 by Jevon Kearse). From 2018 to 2021, Landry joined Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward as the NFL’s only players to be credited with at least 250 tackles, 30 sacks and two interceptions.
