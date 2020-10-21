Titans’ Adoree Jackson set to return from injury

The Titans on Wednesday moved cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to the team’s ‘Designated for Return’ list.
It’s a positive step for Jackson, and the Titans.
This designation will open up a three-week window for Jackson to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.
Jackson, a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft who has started 39 games over the past four seasons, was placed on IR in September due to a knee injury.
